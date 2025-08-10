Drone rumours trigger panic, night patrols across villages in western UP

Lucknow, Aug 10 (PTI) In Puranpur, a rural tehsil in Pilibhit district, 45-year-old Bhurey Singh now stands on nightly vigil with a flashlight strapped to his bicycle and a thick wooden stick in hand. Hired two weeks ago by local residents, he serves as the village's "sky sentry".

"They say thieves are using drones to plan robberies," Bhurey told PTI. "Whether it's true or not, we can't take any chances." His nightly patrol reflects a wave of fear spreading across more than 300 villages in at least a dozen districts of western Uttar Pradesh — from the forest edges of Pilibhit to the urban sprawl of Ghaziabad.

Since mid-July, cries of "Drone chor!" have echoed through village lanes at night, replacing the usual silence of the countryside. Shadows dart across rooftops, wooden lathis are clutched tightly, and families stay awake long past midnight in fear of unseen threats from above.

Villagers speak in hushed tones of mysterious drones flying after dark — allegedly scouting rooftops and identifying weak entry points. In many communities, drones have become ghosts in the sky. Sometimes real. Often imagined. Always feared.

As the panic grew, so did state attention. Last week, the matter was reviewed in a high-level law and order meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He issued a stern warning against those spreading rumours or flying drones without authorisation.

"Those creating fear using drones — or spreading misinformation — will be charged under the Gangster Act," the chief minister directed. Provisions under the NSA may also be invoked if necessary, he said.

To regulate drone usage, police have been instructed to maintain a dedicated drone register.

DIG Kalanidhi Naithani of Meerut Range directed all police stations in his jurisdiction to list drone owners and take immediate action against individuals operating drones after dark. He cautioned citizens against using drones "just for fun", warning of strict legal consequences for violations.

Despite these measures, fear persists on the ground.

According to police, the roots of this hysteria lie in Amroha, where bizarre rumours began circulating in early June about an underwear-clad, oil-smeared gang of thieves using drones to survey homes before burglaries. Though the story appeared implausible, it spread rapidly.

Soon, villages in neighbouring districts such as Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Meerut, and Bijnor began reporting similar drone sightings. Many videos — some doctored or outdated — went viral on social media. Every flickering light or low-flying object sparked panic. On WhatsApp, paranoia quickly outpaced fact.

Officials attribute the growing alarm to low digital literacy, widespread misinformation, and deep-seated anxieties around unfamiliar technologies.

What began as whispers has now escalated into violence.

In Modinagar, Ghaziabad, a man visiting his girlfriend from Hapur was mistaken for a drone operator and beaten by a mob earlier this month. He had no drone — only the misfortune of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In Bareilly, a toy drone found on the roof of a government school caused alarm. Four brothers returning from Delhi were intercepted and assaulted by locals who assumed they were part of a drone theft gang. Police later confirmed the drone was a broken plastic toy incapable of flight.

In Aurangabad, Bulandshahr, a blinking light in the sky triggered chaos. A man walking nearby — allegedly drunk and unaware — was caught, stripped, and beaten. He had no connection to any drone activity.

Police helplines in several districts have received hundreds of drone-related complaints in recent weeks. However, senior officers maintain that no thefts have been conclusively linked to drone surveillance.

"Drone sightings have been reported for over a month now," DIG Naithani told PTI.

"But not a single theft case has been proven to involve drones. This hysteria is driven entirely by rumours and fear." Over 40 people have been arrested in districts such as Meerut, Amroha, and Sambhal for inciting panic or spreading false information. Police in several areas have launched awareness drives, directing drone owners to register their devices or face fines. WhatsApp helplines have been issued to counter hoaxes.

In Amroha, three YouTubers filming drone footage were detained for flying without police permission. They were released after verification, but the incident added to local suspicion.

In Meerut, two content creators were held for allegedly spreading fake drone-related videos.

Police in the affected districts have appealed to residents to approach authorities if they spot a drone, instead of spreading rumours on social media.

Superintendent of Police (Rampur) Vidya Sagar Mishra told PTI, "We have held meetings with influential community members at the village level and sought their support to counter the rumours." The officer said drone sightings were largely hearsay and had no proven links to any organised gang.

Still, in many homes, fear continues to shape daily life.

"One or two people in every household now stay awake through the night, looking at the sky," said Ramapati Verma of Fatehganj in Bareilly.

"We can't let our guard down. What if the thieves come? What if they hurt someone?" she asked. PTI CDN HIG HIG