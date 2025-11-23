Drone show in Anandpur Sahib pays homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur

Anandpur Sahib, Nov 23 (PTI) A drone show was organised here on Sunday as part of the commemorations to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

According to an official statement, the aerial spectacle was a profound tribute, narrating the supreme sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru and his devoted disciples for religious freedom and human rights.

The drone show depicted the entire scene of martyrdom, unfolding the historical narrative in a sequence of light and motion.

It began by depicting the tyrannical atmosphere under Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, whose desire for universal conversion to Islam led to widespread persecution, including forced conversions, a scenario described in the accompanying audio, the statement said.

The plight of the Kashmiri Brahmins, who approached Guru Tegh Bahadur for protection, was also displayed, it said. The narrative then transitioned to the gruesome martyrdom of the Guru's disciples in Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

The scene of Bhai Mati Das being sawed alive was brought to life with drone formations, accompanied by audio narration.

Similarly, the drones depicted the courage of Bhai Diala being boiled alive, with the audio noting his composure while reciting ‘Sukhmani Sahib’ amid the horrific ordeal, the statement said.

The sacrifice of Bhai Sati Das, wrapped in cotton and burnt alive, was also rendered in a moment of solemn reverence, highlighting his unwavering recitation of ‘Gurbani’, it said.

The climax of the show was the solemn depiction of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom. The drone formations powerfully portrayed Guru Tegh Bahadur's refusal to abandon his principles and his ultimate sacrifice for human dignity, as the audio recounted the final moments before the executioner severed the head from the Guru’s body, the statement said.

The drone show concluded with the depiction of Bhai Jaita carrying the severed head to Anandpur Sahib, and a sombre representation of the last rites, it said.

Punjab ministers Harjot Singh Bains, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Harbhajan Singh, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Hardeep Singh Mundian, and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia witnessed this show. PTI CHS ARI