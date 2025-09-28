Drone sightings create panic in UP's Bhadohi, police urge calm; probe underway

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) Reports of drones flying over different areas here over the past two to three days have triggered fear among residents, prompting police to assure the public that such activity does not indicate theft or surveillance.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said on Sunday that a drone, which had fallen in a field in Pachpatiya village under Chauri police station limits on Saturday night, has been seized.

He said an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and an investigation is in progress.

"Some miscreants appear to be flying drones under the cover of darkness to create unnecessary panic among people," Manglik said.

The SP appealed to residents not to take the law into their own hands and to immediately inform the police if they notice such activities.

"Strict action will be initiated against those trying to spread fear," he added.

Across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, rumours have circulated recently linking drone sightings to thefts and reconnaissance of houses or farmland.

Residents have at times raised alarms that drones were being used by miscreants to identify targets for burglary. Police inquiries in most of these cases, however, have found no evidence of drones being deployed for theft.