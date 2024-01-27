Drone surveys to be conducted in Rajasthan to curb illegal mining activities

Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) As part of the ongoing statewide campaign against illegal mining activities in Rajasthan, drone surveys will be conducted in large mining areas so that such activities can be stopped.

Mines Secretary Anandhi has given instructions to this effect in the meeting of the departmental officers on Saturday. According to the official statement, in the statewide campaign being run against illegal mining activities, instructions have been given to take action against illegal mining activities by conducting surveys through drones, if necessary, in large mining areas.

In the meeting, she said that emphasis has been laid on eliminating the source of illegal mining activities so that these illegal mining activities can be effectively stopped.

Anandhi held a virtual meeting with the officials of the Mines Department.

She asked the revenue officers to take action in cases of illegal mining.

It was told in the meeting that in Bhilwara alone, 70-75 cases of illegal mining have been identified and sent to the revenue authorities, while at other places also such cases have been prepared and asked to be sent to the revenue authorities.

Along with this, she gave instructions for effective checking of illegal mining and transportation in the border areas of the national capital region (NCR).

She said that the intention of the state government is to completely destroy illegal mining and the officials will have to understand this intention of the government and take the strictest action. PTI AG MNK -- MNK MNK