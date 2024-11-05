Drone warfare major disruptor in present-day battlefield: Eastern Army commander

Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) Maintaining that drone warfare has proved to be a major disruptor on the present-day battlefield, Eastern Army Commander Lt General R C Tiwari on Tuesday said that the Indian Army is looking at augmenting its units and formations with potent state-of-the-art drones.

Delivering the opening address at the two-day expo 'East Tech 2024' here, he urged the defence industry partners of the armed forces to provide robust drones that can operate in high altitudes and challenging environments where the soldiers are deployed.

Stating that drone warfare has proved to be a major disruptor on the present-day battlefield, he said, "We are looking at augmenting our units and formations with potent state-of-the-art drones." "Equally important and in light of increasingly potent capabilities available in this domain with militaries the world over in general and our neighbourhood in particular, having an effective counter-drone system is of utmost importance," Lt General Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, said.

Lt Gen R C Srikanth, Chief of Staff, Eastern Command, later told reporters that the defence industry and the armed forces are now developing various counter-drone technologies and these are being inducted to carry out operations against the drones in various manifestations.

"Drones have become a major threat in terms of technology... both the armed forces and the industry are fully geared up and are conscious of the fact that we need to develop counter-measures," he said.

He said that some of these are already being inducted and some others will be inducted in due course of time.

Lt General Tiwari said that cutting-edge technology to improve survivability of troops and resources is the way forward.

"Given the high humidity across the eastern region, moisture-proof storage conditions, especially for ammunition in forward areas is something that we expect the Indian defence industry to take on and come up with positive solutions," he said.

He said that over 140 defence industries were participating in the two-day defence expo 'East Tech 2024' here, displaying their capabilities in various fields of defence manufacturing.

He urged West Bengal minister Arup Biswas, who was present at the inauguration, to ensure that more manufacturers from the state, which claims to have the highest number of MSMEs in the country, participate in defence production.

"We also have to take cognisance of new threats and challenges that are emerging with each passing day and hence look towards the defence industry to provide us with the required battlefield equalisers," Lt Gen Tiwari said.

Tiwari said that the Eastern Command, the largest operational command of the Indian Army, has significant requirements for procuring defence-related equipment and technological solutions.

"Our wars have to be fought with our weapons and equipment," he said, stressing the need for self-reliance in defence production. PTI AMR ACD