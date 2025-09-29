Drone warfare training strengthened for 'more severe' reply to enemies: Western Command chief

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) Western Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar on Monday said punishment to the enemy will be much heavier then before as the Army, during an exercise, demonstrated integration of drones, counter-drone systems and unmanned platforms in live conditions.

"In Operation Sindoor, there was lot of use of drones and taking learnings from that, we have strengthened our drone warfare training... The punishment given to the enemy this time will be much heavier than before," Katiyar said while addressing reporters in Naraingarh Field Firing Range in Haryana's Ambala district.

A fortnight ago, Lt Gen Katiyar, while speaking to media at Western Command headquarters on the occasion of the diamond jubilee celebrations of victory in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, said if Pakistan or terror organisations backed by it carry out any terror strike again, "our reply this time will be more severe" than before.

Beginning September 25, the Western and South Western Commands successfully carried out 'Vayu Samanvay' -- a joint exercise showcasing seamless synergy across two major operation theatres.

This exercise integrated drones, counter-drone systems and unmanned platforms in live conditions, validating Army's cutting-edge technologies and tactics for future warfare.

It highlighted the Indian Army's ability to adapt, innovate and operate at speed in a dynamic battlespace, while reaffirming their high standards of training, technological innovation and commitment to safeguarding the nation's frontiers.

During the exercise, capability of different kind of indigenous drones was demonstrated.

Asked how big a challenge will drones pose in future warfare, Katiyar said, "We are fully ready. Even in Operation Sindoor, Pakistan used lot of drones and most of their drones were destroyed by us." Technology keeps evolving. We are also developing our technology and I am quite hopeful that in next war whatever drones come from Pakistan side we are capable to destroy those with our counter drones and AD Guns (air defence), said Lt Gen Katiyar, who was accompanied by senior Army officers.

Speaking to the media, he said, "You saw in this firing range how we are using drones in our operations. You saw the capability of these drones. Tactical short-range drones are being used as part of the exercise with 5-km range and 5-kg payload capacity." The Indian Army has also acquired high-end drones, the Western Command chief said, adding, "Today's exercise was primarily with those drones which we are fabricating ourselves...and local industry which is supplying us or helping them in fabricating." The numbers required in next warfare is going to be quite high, we will need several thousand drones, he said.

The purpose is that with help of local industry, we should be able to fabricate these drones ourselves, Katiyar said.

"We also fielded our counter-drone equipment here (during the exercise) most of which is in service with us and more counter drone equipment is in the making," he said.

The Army officer further said that in Operation Sindoor, "we used this counter drone equipment and as you know the drones which came from Pakistan, almost all drones we destroyed with our counter drone equipment and with our air defence".

He also touched upon the use of drones in varied fields including in agriculture and also on how the Army used drones in rescue and relief operations during the recent floods in Punjab.

Replying to a question, he said drones will be used by every Arms and Services (Armoured Corps, Infantry...) and also in supplying materials.

"In high-altitude areas, we have started use of drones in good numbers. During flood relief, we took help of drones. What we are doing with helicopters in flood relief today, I am hopeful that in the coming time we can send relief material from one point to the other point with the help of drones," he said.

Katiyar said most of the drones used in the exercise in Naraingarh were attack drones carrying ammunition.

Replying to a question, he said, "Regarding our high-end drones, we are ahead in manufacturing. However, those were not demonstrated here today and only tactical drones having short range were demonstrated." The drones of higher category, our industry is making those, and we are doing R&D to develop them further, he added.

After Operation Sindoor, we have given a lot of focus on manufacture, fabrication, making, acquisition of drones and giving its training, the Army officer said.

"Training is also a key component and it is very important for a jawan to know how to use a drone. After Operation Sindoor, our focus on this has increased," he added.

During the exercise, it was informed by army officials that Indian Army units have developed numerous and various kinds of in-house fabricated drones.

Drones have fundamentally transformed modern kinetic warfare by bridging the gap between reconnaissance and strike serving as essential eye in the sky for both aerial and artillery attack on enemy.

How enemy targets are engaged and destroyed was demonstrated during the exercise.

It was demonstrated how the drones have unprecedented organic ability to engage targets hiding in trenches, buildings or behind cover areas to direct fire.

During Operation Sindoor, the drones were operationally deployed for the first time.

On May 7, the Indian armed forces, under Operation Sindoor, carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The operation was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. PTI SUN NB NB