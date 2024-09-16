Drones banned during President Murmu's two-day visit to Indore

Indore, Sep 16 (PTI) The police have banned the flying of drones, paragliders and hot air balloons in certain areas in Madhya Pradesh's Indore during President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit starting September 18, an official said on Monday.

Drones, paragliders, hot air balloons and other items are banned in the 3-km radius of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, MG Road, Residency Kothi and Bhanwarkuan intersection in the city, the official said.

The ban will be in force from September 17 to September 19, and any violation will invite legal action, he said, adding that commercial flights are exempt.

President Murmu will reach Indore on September 18 and hold discussions with traditional weavers at the state government's "Mrignayani Emporium", an official from the administration said.

She will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and attend the diamond jubilee convocation of Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on September 19, he said.

Established by the state government in 1964, the university is completing 60 years this year. PTI HWP MAS ARU