Drones banned in J-K’s Doda for two months

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) A ban has been imposed on the storage, use and transportation of drones in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir for a period of two months, a move aimed at stopping misuse of the flying objects by anti-national elements, officials said on Tuesday.

However, police and other security agencies were exempted from the purview of the ban, while government departments using such gadgets for various activities, including mapping, surveys, surveillance in construction works and agriculture, were directed to seek proper permission.

Additional District Magistrate, Doda, Sudershan Kumar said those already in possession of drone cameras or flying objects or similar gadgets are directed to deposit them in the nearest police station within a week's time of the issuance of this order against proper receipt.

“Whereas, in the recent past, some incidents, have occurred in some parts of the UT (Union Territory) of Jammu and Kashmir wherein anti-national elements have used drones and similar flying objects to cause damage, injury and risk to human lives besides posing threat to the security of vital installations," the order said.

The order said it has become imperative to impose reasonable restrictions on storage, sale, possession, use, and transportation of drones and similar flying objects or toys to secure the aerial space near vital installations and highly populated areas.

Imposing the ban on the use of drones for two months, Kumar said various government departments using drones for mapping, surveys, surveillance in construction works, agricultural, environmental conservation and disaster mitigation sectors and for creating pictures or movies shall inform the local police station in-charge and the executive magistrate concerned in writing about possession of such flying objects and shall seek prior permission from this office before using the same.

“Police/defense forces using flying objects/drones shall be exempted under this order. They shall, however, intimate the concerned SHO (Station House Officer) before using the same,” the order said, directing senior superintendent of police Doda to ensure implementation of the order. PTI TAS TAS DV DV