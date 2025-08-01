Drones can transform healthcare in remote areas: Arunachal minister

Itanagar, Aug 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge on Friday said that drone technology holds immense potential to revolutionise healthcare delivery in the state's remote and hilly regions, where timely access to medical aid remains a major challenge.

After attending the sixth International Drone Expo at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi during the day, Wahge said he was "truly inspired by how technology is opening new paths for better healthcare".

"Drones can play a major role in delivering medicines, vaccines, and blood samples quickly -- especially in remote and hilly areas. They can also be very helpful during emergencies when every second counts," the minister said in a social media post.

He highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh is already taking steps in this direction, with Tech Eagle and Redwing, two drone service providers, currently supporting the government's health outreach in difficult-to-reach locations.

"The future looks promising with tech-driven solutions," Wahge added, stressing the state's commitment to leveraging innovation to bridge healthcare gaps and improve service delivery in underserved areas.

The expo showcased a wide array of drone innovations.