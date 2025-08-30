Drones critical to modern warfare, need to be part of policy: Rajnath Singh

Noida, Aug 30 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday stressed the need for incorporating drones into war policy, calling them critical to modern warfare strategy.

"Generally, when we hear the word 'aircraft', images of Tejas, Rafale and fighter jets come to mind. This is natural, as these are all combat aircraft. However, in today's changing times, drones have emerged as a significant force in this field. Drones are now being deployed even in areas where large equipment cannot reach," he said.

"If you closely observe the Russia-Ukraine conflict, you will notice that drones have been used extensively - earlier, now, and continuously. This proves that understanding the importance of drones and incorporating them into our war policy has become absolutely essential," Singh added.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd's defence equipment and engine-testing facility in Noida. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.

"A strong reflection of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat was seen here today," Singh said after inaugurating the private facility.