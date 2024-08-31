Drones hovering over Himachal LoP's official residence were deployed for mapping houses: Officials

Shimla, Aug 31 (PTI) The drones hovering over the official residence of Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur were not for surveillance but deployed by the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited for mapping the houses under 24x7 water supply scheme, officials said on Saturday.

Thakur had created a commotion in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday alleging that his residence was under drone surveillance operated from the local SP's residence, but the SJPNL set the record straight, saying a survey for mapping of houses was being done through drones by the company with due permission from the government.

"Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping is a part of the work awarded for the 24x7 water supply project for Shimla city for data collection and planning, SJPNL Managing Director Devender Thakur told PTI.

The SJPNL had got permission from the state government to fly drones in the municipal corporation area for GIS mapping of all the properties from August 5 to September 9, 2024, he added.

The drone survey is an effective mapping exercise for designing and laying a water pipeline network for the state capital, said officials, adding that a survey of every ward is being done and pictures are also being taken, besides taking a record of water consumption of every household.

Jai Ram Thakur, the then chief minister in 2022, had laid the foundation stone of the first phase of this project and the SJPNL gave the responsibility of the Rs 872 crore second phase of the project to Suez India company.

The leader of opposition (LoP) had alleged in the Vidhan Sabha that his official residence here was under surveillance and said a drone took four rounds and almost reached his doors and windows.

Raising a point of order during the Question Hour, the LoP said that when he enquired about the drone, it came to his notice that the drone was being operated from the residence of Shimla SP located nearby.

Refuting the allegations, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had asserted that no surveillance was being done by drone and said he would write to central agencies, ED and CBI to get the information whether they were doing it and get the matter investigated.

Sukhu had said his government did not believe in spying but was concerned about the security of the LoP and if required, security would be provided by police.