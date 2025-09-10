Drones manufactured by Garuda Aerospace ferried supplies to cut-off areas in J&K;, HP during floods

Jammu, Sep 10 (PTI) Drones manufactured by Garuda Aerospace played a key role in ferrying supplies to flood-hit people in cut-off, mountainous areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during the recent rain fury that began from the end of August.

Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir were badly affected by heavy rainfall, floods and landslides, causing loss of lives and huge damage to public and private infrastructure in the region since August 26.

"Garuda Aerospace has given more than 10 drones to the Indian Army for the ongoing flood-relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh," founder and CEO of the company Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

He further said the drones have delivered 300 kg of supplies to ensure timely assistance for stranded communities. "The Garuda Aerospace drones are also being used for aerial surveys to assess the extent of damage, identify vulnerable areas and coordinate relief efforts more effectively," he added.

In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Garuda Aerospace, India's leading drone manufacturer, has deployed two delivery drones to transport essential supplies, including medicines, food and water, to areas cut off due to floods.

"Despite a highly-challenging terrain, involving narrow valleys, steep slopes and disrupted roads, the drones continue to ensure timely delivery of critical relief materials, directly supporting affected communities and local authorities in their rescue efforts," Jayaprakash was quoted as saying in a statement.

Garuda Aerospace has also deployed 10 Jawan drones to transport essential supplies to Chilla village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, which was cut off by floods and landslides.

"In collaboration with the Indian Army and the Kathua district administration, the drones successfully delivered supplies, including food, cooking oil, medicines and other provisions, to several stranded families," Jayaprakash said.

"Garuda Aerospace has made a significant impact by deploying drones for various disaster operations and supported the government. As a proud citizen of India, I am honoured to contribute to these efforts by deploying drones during emergencies, ensuring timely and effective assistance. Garuda Aerospace remains committed to serving as a first responder whenever the need arises," he added.

The company has consistently stepped up during crises with its innovative drone solutions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, in partnership with Swiggy, its emergency drones delivered medicines and vaccines to hospitals, the statement said.

"In 2021, White Knight drones supported ISRO by delivering essential medical supplies to hospitals. The company has also deployed drones for major relief operations, from the Chamoli glacier burst in Uttarakhand to locust control in Rajasthan, and flood relief in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh," Jayaprakash said.

In 2024, Garuda drones delivered food, water and medicines to rain-hit, inaccessible areas in Chennai. "Most recently, in 2025, Garuda's consumer drone Droni assisted the NDRF during the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse in Telangana, providing real-time mapping and video feeds that helped locate trapped workers under hazardous, low-visibility conditions," the statement said. PTI AB RC