Drones to women SHGs a crucial step towards sustainable, advanced farming practices: Haryana CM

Faridabad, Nov 30 (PTI) The initiative to give drones to women self-help groups for use in agriculture marked a crucial step towards ensuring sustainable and technologically advanced farming practices with women at the forefront, Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar said on Thursday.

Addressing an event organised as part of the nationwide Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Billouch village in Faridabad, the chief minister emphasized the significance of this initiative in fostering women's empowerment, not only symbolically but also practically.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the 'Drone Didi Yojana', which aims to provide drones to 15,000 select women self-help groups (SHGs) during the period between 2024-25 and 2025-2026 for providing rental services to farmers for agriculture purpose.

The prime minister addressed beneficiaries of various government schemes from across the country via video conferencing as part of the yatra.

At the event in Billouch village, Chief Minister Khattar and some state ministers listened to the prime minister's address and formally launched the yatra in the state.

The drones initially showcased in Billouch are not just a spectacle but represent a paradigm shift in agricultural practices, Khattar said.

"Now women will also use drones for agricultural purposes and it will be an example of women empowerment. This marks a crucial step towards sustainable and technologically advanced farming practices with women at the forefront," he said.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra commenced on November 15 for saturation coverage of welfare schemes.

During the event, the chief minister also administered the Viksit Bharat Sankalp oath to the dignitaries and people present.

He also visited exhibitions displaying products produced by women SHGs and praised their efforts. A short film related to the achievements of the state government was also screened at the vent.

The chief minister said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has been linked with the Jan Samvad programme in Haryana. The main objective of this programme is to disseminate information about the achievements of the central and state governments to the public.

He said that through self-help groups, women are not only becoming self-reliant but are also providing employment to other women. There are approximately 40,000 SGHs in the state, with a minimum of 10 members in each group, producing quality products using their skills.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala took part in an event in Gurugram's Alipur village as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. State ministers also took part in similar events organised across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chautala said technology will become the main medium in achieving a developed India by 2047 and added the Haryana government is actively undertaking significant measures to establish a modern digital infrastructure.

In Khatauli village of Ambala, Health Minister Anil Vij hailed Prime Minister Modi's leadership, saying he is committed to transforming India into a developed nation.

In Panchkula, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta attended an exhibition organised in village Bunga Tibbi village, which showcased the government's public welfare policies and schemes. PTI COR SUN SMN SMN