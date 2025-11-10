Drop arms, join mainstream: Top Naxal leaders Hidma, Deva get message from their mothers

Sukma, Nov 10 (PTI) On Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma's prodding, close family members of elusive Maoist commander Madvi Hidma and top Naxal leader Barse Deva on Monday publicly appealed to them to give up arms and join the mainstream.

Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, visited Puvarti, one of the most sensitive villages in Sukma district, where he met family members of the two top Maoist leaders and urged them to persuade the duo to shun violence and join the mainstream, officials said.

During the visit, the deputy CM held 'jan chaupal' (small public meeting) where residents of Puvarti, including kin of Hidma and Deva, were present, an official release said.

Responding to Sharma's call on the occasion, Hidma's mother Madvi Punji and Deva's mother Barse Singe made an emotional appeal and publicly urged their sons to shun the armed movement and surrender, which will pave the way for their rehabilitation, it said.

Puvarti in Konta development block is located around 530 km away from capital Raipur and is the native village of the two Naxal leaders.

During his interaction with local residents, Sharma enquired about the availability of basic facilities in the village. Villagers told him that earlier there were no roads or essential services, and the area used to get completely cut off during the monsoon. However, with the state government's 'Niyad Nella Naar' scheme, Puvarti now has road connectivity and access to food, medicines, and fertilizers, the release said.

Sharma had a cordial meeting with the families of the two senior Naxal leaders and sought blessings from their parents. Hidma and Deva's mothers said their sons had irresponsibly abandoned everything and were wandering in jungles with weapons, it stated.

The two women appealed to their children, saying leaving their families, villages, and society to roam in forests with weapons was not benefiting anyone. They urged them to abandon their weapons, choose the path of rehabilitation, and work for development and well-being of society, their families, and loved ones.

The duo released a video appealing to their sons to surrender and join the mainstream, according to the release.

Sharma assured the families that the government was committed to rehabilitating any Naxal who gives up arms and embraces peace.

"If the misguided youth quit violence and join the mainstream, the government will ensure their well-being and help them contribute to the region's development," he said, emphasizing that their energy and skills could become the foundation for Bastar's prosperity.

Sukma is one of the districts in the Bastar division.

The state administration has been making continuous efforts for the rehabilitation of Hidma, Deva, and other misguided Naxals of South Bastar as part of a broader peace initiative, Sharma noted.

The deputy CM had meal with villagers, also distributed gifts, and instructed officials to address their grievances, the release said.

Later, Sharma visited the Forward Operating Base (FOB) of 150th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Puvarti and interacted with security personnel deployed for anti-Maoist operations.

The BJP leader paid tribute to those killed in Naxal violence and praised the courage and sacrifice of security forces engaged in fighting Left-wing extremism. Sharma reviewed security arrangements and ongoing development projects.

Bastar Division Commissioner Doman Singh, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P, Sukma Collector Devesh Dhruv, and Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan were present during Sharma's tour to the village.

Last month, nearly 300 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh, while senior Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi and 60 other cadres laid down their arms in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in a major success for authorities seeking to eliminate decades-long menace.

The Centre has resolved to uproot Naxalism from the country by March 2026.

Last year, dreaded fighter Hidma was elevated and appointed a Central Committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist). Following this, Deva replaced Hidma as the commander of Maoists' battalion No 1 -- the strongest military formation of the proscribed outfit in the Bastar region.

Maoists' Peoples' Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) battalion No 1 formation has been instrumental in carrying out several deadly attacks in south Bastar.

Hidma, believed to be the architect of various deadly attacks on security forces in Chhattisgarh, and Deva belong to the same village Puvrati located along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts. PTI COR TKP RSY