Drop 'Lord' title for British rulers from textbooks, official records: BJP MP in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) BJP leader Sujeeth Kumar on Friday urged the Centre to remove the title 'Lord' when referring to British Viceroys and Governor Generals in school textbooks, NCERT publications, government documents and official websites, saying the practice perpetuates a "colonial mindset" even 75 years after independence.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Kumar highlighted the widespread use of the title across educational and official materials. "I did a random check of all these websites, documents, and school textbooks, and this is what I found," he said.

The BJP MP pointed out that NCERT history textbooks for Classes 8 and 12 contain numerous references to Lord Curzon, Lord Mountbatten, Lord Dalhousie and Lord Leighton, among others.

Similarly, he claimed that official websites of the Ministry of Culture, Press Information Bureau (PIB), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and even the Raj Bhavan, now renamed 'Lok Bhavan' of Bihar, continue to use the title for British colonial administrators.

"During British rule, the colonial rulers used and abused the power to give titles for their imperialistic designs and to promote this false narrative of racial superiority. This was a title given by the British to the British for the British needs," Kumar said.

He questioned why India should continue placing British officials "on a demigod-like pedestal" by calling them Lords, especially when many committed "horrendous and barbaric crimes" against Indians, while the country's own freedom fighters are not accorded similar reverence.

"A vibrant democracy like ours, which also is the largest and oldest democracy on earth, should not continue this practice as it perpetuates a colonial mindset, goes against the spirit of social equality, and also goes against the letter and spirit of our own constitution," the BJP leader added.

Kumar drew parallels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path, describing it as more than ceremonial symbolism.

"This change reflects a shift from the colonial attitude to a more duty-oriented name. It reflects a shift away from colonial symbols and towards civic responsibility, towards our national pride," he said.

The MP also referenced the Prime Minister's speech on the 76th Independence Day from the Red Fort, where Modi outlined the Panch Pran (five resolves) for the Amrit Kal -- the 25 years leading up to India's centenary of independence in 2047. The second resolve, Kumar noted, emphasizes liberating the nation from any trace of the "slavery mindset." "In no part of our existence, not even in the deepest corners of our mind or habits, should there be any ounce of slavery. We have to liberate ourselves from the slavery mindset, which is visible in innumerable things within and around us," Kumar said. PTI LUX DRR