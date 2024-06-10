Drought-affected farmers block highway for two hours in Latur

Latur, Jun 10 (PTI) Several hundred farmers blocked the Latur-Ambejogai highway in Renapur tehsil here for two hours on Monday afternoon protesting against the alleged delay in distributing drought subsidies and other relief measures.

Renapur tehsil has been declared drought-affected but eligible persons are yet to get subsidies and other relief though Know Your Customer (KYC) details have been filled by all of them, Gajan Bolange of the Shetkari Sanghatana, which organised the protest, told reporters.

"More than 70 per cent eligible farmers have not received drought subsidies or other forms of relief. We want a clarification from the tehsildar on this. Authorities must ask the management of banks why this money has not been deposited into out accounts. We are also seeking 50-hectare crop insurance subsidy to help farmers," he said.

The farmers closed the gate of the Renapur tehsil office as part of a symbolic protest, while a sit down stir for two hours was held at Pimpalphata on the Latur-Ambejogai highway, Bolange said.

The outfit's contact chief Dattaji Shingde said a major stir will be held in the region if farmers don't get relief by June 20, adding that a memorandum of demands was submitted to nayab tehsildar Ugle. PTI COR BNM