Drought-like scenario fast changing for better in 5 Assam districts: CM Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 31 (PTI) A drought-like situation in five affected districts of Assam is gradually improving, and a final decision on declaring it officially will be made only after August 15, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

''Most parts of the five affected districts have improved with only 48 revenue blocks still facing the situation'', the CM told a press conference here.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted good rains from August 1 to 10 and so ''we will take a decision post August 15", he said.

''IMD has indicated that the situation is fast changing. We have been asked to wait till August 15 and then the rain for the coming month can be assessed'', Sarma said.

For declaring drought, satellite data along with data from the IMD will have to be given to the Centre, he added.

Sarma, following the July 18 cabinet meeting, had stated that five districts in western Assam were experiencing drought-like conditions.

According to data from the meteorological department and groundwater commission, the five districts received 40 per cent deficit rainfall, he added. PTI DG DG MNB