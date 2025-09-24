Drowned Himachal man's body fished out from Yamuna in Haryana; search for 2 more missing on

Nahan (HP), Sep 24 (PTI) The body of a 23-year-old man was fished out from the Yamuna in Haryana's Kalesar, around 14 km away from where the drowning happened, an official said on Wednesday.

Amit was part of a group of three, all of whom drowned in Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur while bathing in the Yamuna on Tuesday.

A search is on for the other two, Kamlesh and his brother, Rajneesh, both aged 22 and 20.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gunjit Singh Cheema said Amit's body was retrieved from the river near the Kaleshwar (often called Kalesar) Temple in Yamunanagar district of Haryana.

Teams of national and state disaster response force, divers, rafters, drones, and police continue to look for the other two missing, Cheema said.

On Tuesday, the three, all natives of Gawali village in Sirmaur's Shillai, went to bathe in the swollen river and were swept away by the strong currents.

They were reportedly returning home after taking a dip in the Ganga in Haridwar as part of a ritual of a local deity.

The three had gone to take a dip in the Yamuna after placing the palanquin of the local deity in Paonta Sahib.

According to officials, one of them had started drowning and the two jumped into the river to rescue him.