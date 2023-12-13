Drowning prevention in India requires comprehensive, strategic approach: MoS Health

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Wednesday said drowning prevention in India requires a comprehensive and strategic approach that encompasses awareness, education, data-driven interventions, infrastructure development, collaboration and strengthened emergency response.

Pawar, who unveiled the 'Strategic Framework for Drowning Prevention' along with Union Minister of State for Health SP Singh Baghel here, highlighted that many drowning incidents occur due to lack of knowledge and awareness regarding water safety measures.

"Drowning prevention in India requires a comprehensive and strategic approach that encompasses awareness, education, data-driven interventions, infrastructure development, collaboration, and strengthened emergency response," he underlined.

Pawar noted that investing in the development of safe recreational spaces and enhancing safety infrastructure around water bodies in addition to establishing a strong reporting system at both local and national levels for identifying high-risk areas and implementing due interventions will go a long way in preventing drowning incidents.

He elaborated further on the strategies included in the National Strategic Framework document.

"Promoting multi-sectoral collaboration, strengthening public awareness of drowning through strategic communications, establishing national and state drowning prevention action plan and researching generating evidence to inform contextually relevant action for drowning prevention form critical action pillars for creating a safer environment around water bodies and saving countless lives," said Pawar.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagel said "drowning is preventable".

"We should focus our efforts to promote preventive measures toward water safety for all to reduce drowning incidents," he added.

Highlighting the urgency of generating awareness campaigns, Bhagel stated that 38,000 cases of drowning were reported in the country which is a huge number.

He added that mass awareness must be initiated to prevent these cases.

Asserting an "apt advisory is critical for prevention of deaths due to drowning", Bhagel said, "I would urge the states to administer highest level of caution and alertness particularly during festivities." He advised caution at times of celebration and some rituals where higher incidents of drowning are noticed.