'Drowsy' driver killed in truck crash on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

Noida, Feb 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old truck driver hailing from the Jind district of Haryana died in a road crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.

The crash involved two trucks and took place in the Dankaur police station area in the early hours of the day, the police said.

"Driver Jagseer and his brother Govinda were in their Haryana-registered truck and coming towards Noida from Agra. Jagseer apparently felt sleepy while driving the truck and it collided with another truck ahead of him, suffering injuries in the crash," a police spokesperson said.

"The driver was later taken to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida's Kasna area but was declared dead by the doctors," the spokesperson said.

Further legal proceedings in the case were carried out by the local police and the damaged vehicles removed from the carriageway to resume normal traffic, the official added. PTI KIS TIR TIR