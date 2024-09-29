Drug abuse bane of Kashmir, likely to pose challenge for new J-K govt

Srinagar, Sep 29 (PTI) With Kashmir witnessing a steep surge in psychotropic drug abuse, especially the consumption of heroin among youngsters, whoever comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to face an uphill task in tackling the menace.

According to experts, instances of drug abuse have risen manifold over the years due to the easy availability of heroin and rehabilitation centres in the Valley are fully occupied.

Dr Mohammad Muzaffar Khan, who is associated with a de-addiction centre run by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, said, "There is no doubt that the number (of drug abuse cases) has increased.

"The last report of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment placed in Parliament says there are 10 lakhs (drug) abusers in Jammu and Kashmir a majority of them consume heroin," he said.

Back in 2018, the people of Jammu and Kashmir were in a denial mode about drug consumption and nobody was recognising it as a problem, Dr Khan, who heads the youth development and rehabilitation centre in Srinagar, said.

However, with the effort of police and a huge awareness programme, there is a mass acceptance that the menace of drug addiction is prevailing in the Valley, he said.

Dr Khan highlighted that there has been a change in the addiction scenario in the Valley and it also poses a huge problem.

"Ten years ago, the drugs prevalent here were cannabis and charas which are locally grown. But in the last seven to eight years (from 2016 onward) we have seen a different trend. Now most of the patients are heroin addicts and have developed dependency on heroin," he said.

The in charge of a private rehabilitation centre said the youngest patient at the facility is 14 years old and the oldest is 60.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Nisar Bakshi said the whole of Jammu and Kashmir Police is fighting the narcotics menace.

The establishment of this wing has narrowed the scope of drug smugglers, the police officer said.

"Anti-narcotics is the Jammu and Kashmir Police's specialised wing that was established in 2020. It has two police stations in the Jammu division and Kashmir division," he said.

Following the establishment of this wing, the properties of drug smugglers have been seized and many have been detained, DCP Bakshi said, adding the wing has registered 83 FIRs and 181 have been jailed.

"This is not a fight of the police alone, it's everybody's fight. Unless citizens cooperate with the police, we won't be able to have a complete victory. Unless our children are safe from this menace, the future is dark. If we want to make this place heaven on earth, we have to fight together against drug abuse," Bakshi said.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a youth in Kashmir said, "I have been consuming drugs for the past four years. It began for fun and with friends. After a few days, we began experiencing withdrawal symptoms.

"I told my parents about the entire scenario, I requested them to take me to a doctor. They admitted me to the rehabilitation centre and I spent a month there. Now I feel better," he said.

The youth now works as an outreach worker (ORW) at the same facility.

Another person that he started consuming drugs in 2016, after seeing his friend do it. "I started with cigarettes and then shifted to heroin," he said while admitting that it was a mistake that cost him dearly.

"I lost everything and now my business is running in loss. Never take drugs," the person said.

All political parties, be it the BJP, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party, the National Conference or the Congress, see the problem of drug abuse in the region as one of the major issues and have mentioned it during their campaign in the assembly polls. PTI BEP ARP SKL NSD NSD