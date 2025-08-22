Drug abuse biggest threat to Mizoram: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Aug 22 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said drug abuse is the biggest threat to the state and called for collective efforts to fight the menace.

The CM said narcotics are one of the main factors for the spread of HIV/AIDS in the state.

"Drug abuse remains the biggest threat to us. The menace should be fought collectively. When we launch massive combat against drug abuse, it means we are preventing HIV from spreading further, besides doing a great job for physical health and spiritual salvation," Lalduhoma said while addressing the conference of Mizoram Police Service Association (MPSA) here.

He lauded the contributions of Mizoram Police Service (MPS) officers in combating drugs and making the state one of the most peaceful in the country.

Lalduhoma said his government has been fighting against corruption since its start and strengthened the state's anti-corruption ombudsman, 'Lok Ayukta', by setting up an inquiry wing manned by three MPS officers.

The government has also recently recruited 256 constables, which is known to be one of the fairest and transparent recruitments ever in the state, he claimed.

Expressing concern over a report about an increase in deaths of policemen, the CM urged police officers to take good care of their health.

He also urged policemen to keep themselves updated and remain well-versed with the new laws.

Lalduhoma further encouraged police officers to continue with their efforts to bring peace and development in the state.

Home Minister K. Sapdanga also attended the event held at the police headquarters. PTI CORR MNB