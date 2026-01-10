Drug abuse spreading among Haryana youth, overdose deaths rising: Surjewala

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Saturday that drug abuse is spreading rapidly in Haryana, with youths increasingly falling victim to pills, injectable drugs, and medical overdoses.

He said in Fatehabad district alone, over 20 youths have died from drug overdoses in the past six months. Thousands more have sought treatment at de-addiction centres, but a shortage of facilities has left many without care, the Congress MP wrote on X.

Experts warn that drug injection can block veins, damage limbs, and spread serious diseases like HIV and jaundice, Surjewala said. Children and teenagers, especially aged 15-25 and from underprivileged areas, are most affected, he said.

Officials say young people are spending up to Rs 2,500-3,000 daily on drugs, sometimes turning to theft and crime to sustain their habit, he said.

He added that the rising drug problem threatens Haryana's youth, while "government action remains inadequate".