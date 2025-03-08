Drug addict missing since 2018 from Delhi slum found

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman battling drug addiction who fled her adoptive uncle's home and later escaped a children's shelter was found in southwest Delhi's Baprola Vihar, police said on Saturday.

The woman, who was 16 at the time of her disappearance in 2018, had studied up to class 4. Her parents died about 10 years ago, and his uncle (Tau) adopted her, an officer said. The family lived in a slum.

The officer said that the woman missed her parents and also fell into bad company, leading to an addiction to marijuana.

"The victim had gone missing on December 12, 2018, and a kidnapping case under Section 363 of the IPC was registered at the Dabri Police Station," a police officer said.

A reward of Rs 20,000 had been declared for information leading to her whereabouts, he said.

She was discovered but later again disappeared, this time with a minor, from a children's home.

The officer said the girl worked as a housemaid in various parts of Delhi while she was missing. On January 8, the police traced the second missing girl. PTI SSJ BM VN VN