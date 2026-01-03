Drug addiction increased three times in Kashmir in last 3 years: Divisional Commissioner Garg

Srinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) Drug addiction has witnessed a three-fold increase in the valley in the last three years, with the consumption of heroin rising among the younger population, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said here on Saturday.

"Drug addiction has become a huge problem for all of us. There has been a three-fold increase in the last 3 to 3.5 years. It is a warning signal for all of us," Garg told reporters here.

He said the consumption of heroin is increasing among the youth and described it as a huge concern.

"Young people whether they are in educational institutions, colleges, or coaching centres are getting involved in this. The consumption of heroin is increasing and it is a huge concern for us. We need to fight this together as a society," he said.

The divisional commissioner said a massive drug de-addiction campaign is going on in Jammu and Kashmir and it is being personally monitored by the chief secretary.

Religious leaders of Srinagar have been made part of the campaign so that they create awareness about this in the society, he added.