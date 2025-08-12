Drug addicts will not be kept with mentally ill patients in IGMC: Himachal minister

Shimla, Aug 12 (PTI) Drug addicts undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College here will not be kept with mentally ill patients, Health and Family Welfare, Social Justice and Empowerment, Dhani Ram Shandil said on Tuesday.

"Our government is considering building a separate de-addiction centre for women in the state as the number is increasing every day", Shandil said.

Speaking at the launch of the trailer of "The White Truth" web series against drug abuse under the Yuva Bachao Abhiyan by Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti here, Shandil warned of strict action against those de-addiction centres where the drug business is being carried out.

He further assured the public that the drug addicts undergoing treatment at the IGMC would not be placed with the mentally ill patients.

This web series has seven episodes and is based on people who have fallen prey to drug addiction. The aim is to spread awareness through this web series about how you can play your role in society against drug abuse.

The web series has been produced by TFT Production and will be available on the YouTube channel of Gyan Vigyan Samiti, a statement issued here said.

Shandil said that the state government has implemented strict rules to put a check on the drug business in the state. The general public is supporting the anti-drug movement in the state, he said.

Meanwhile, while sharing his experience, Pankaj, who overcame his addiction, said that he had been taking chitta for six years. Before this, he was addicted to cannabis for 14 years.

He said he had wanted to quit many a times, but couldn't do it. About 14 of his friends who used drugs with him died. His family members supported him and got him treated at Indira Gandhi Medical College.

"If my family members were not with me, I would not have been able to overcome addiction", he added. PTI BPL HIG HIG