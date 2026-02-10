Drug administration drive against lymphatic filariasis launched in 14 Jharkhand districts

Ranchi, Feb 10 (PTI) A 16-day mass drug administration (MDA) drive to eliminate lymphatic filariasis was launched in 14 districts of Jharkhand on Tuesday, with the aim of making the state free from the disease by 2029, an official said.

The drive will be conducted from February 10 to February 25 in Ranchi, Bokaro, Deoghar, Dhanbad, East Singhbhum, Garhwa, Giridih, Gumla, Ramgarh, Sahibganj, Lohardaga, Koderma, Pakur and Simdega.

Lymphatic filariasis or elephantiasis is an infectious disease that typically spreads through mosquito bites. It can lead to fluid retention and disfigurement.

State Programme Officer (Vector-Borne Disease) Dr Birendra Kumar Singh said health workers will administer anti-filariasis drugs to eligible beneficiaries through booths and door-to-door visits. Children below two years of age, pregnant women and seriously ill persons will be excluded from the campaign, he said.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has said the state has set a target to eliminate filariasis by 2029.

In Ranchi, drugs will be administered at 619 booths or camps set up in four affected blocks – Rahe, Sonahatu, Tamar and Kanke – Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said in a statement.

A total population of 4,91,014 has been identified for administration of diethylcarbamazine (DEC) and albendazole, it said.

The drive is being carried out in these four blocks following detection of filariasis cases during a recent transmission assessment survey, an official said. PTI SAN RBT