Drug business flourishing at fast pace under Congress rule in Himachal: Anurag Thakur

Una: Former Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday alleged that the drug business is flourishing at a fast pace under the Congress rule in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP leader in a statement issued here said chitta (adulterated heroin) is ruining the young generation in Himachal Pradesh, but the present government is not taking any concrete steps in this regard.

The MP from Hamirpur said that the Special Task Force (STF) recently raided the hideouts of police personnel and smugglers in many districts of the state and initial investigations have pointed out the role of some politicians and police personnel in chitta smuggling.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's orders to run a strict campaign against drugs are not taken seriously by the Mandi Police, said Thakur and added that youth is falling prey to drugs.

Thakur said the local leaders are also not taking the drug issue seriously.

He said that orders are given in meetings to run campaigns up to the panchayat level, but the police stations do not have enough staff.