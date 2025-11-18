'Drug carrier' arriving from Bangkok held with Rs 1.41 crore hydroponic weed at Surat airport

Surat, Nov 18 (PTI) A man working as a 'carrier' for drug trafficking cartels was arrested at the Surat International Airport with 4 kg of high-grade 'hydro weed' or hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.41 crore in the illicit market which he brought from Bangkok, said police on Tuesday.

A preliminary probe revealed the accused, Jafar Mobilewala, has been working as a 'carrier' for an international drug trafficking network, according to a police release.

In the past, the Mumbai resident smuggled various types of restricted items, including gold, e-cigarettes, mobile phones and laptops, into India, the release said.

Police received specific tip-off that Mobilewala was travelling from Bangkok to Surat carrying a consignment of hydroponic cannabis or ganja, often referred to as hydro weed.

Acting on the tip-off, a coordinated operation was launched involving the Surat City Crime Branch, Customs and CISF personnel at the airport. Officials intercepted the accused after he arrived by a flight from Bangkok at 7.40 pm on November 17, said the release.

A search of his check-in trolley bag led to the recovery of 4.03 kilograms of hydro weed worth Rs 1.41 crore in the international market, the police said.

Police have registered a case under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including sections related to possession, smuggling and conspiracy, against Mobilewala.

Hydro weed is a hydroponically cultivated form of cannabis or ganja. The method allows cultivators to regulate temperature, humidity, light exposure and nutrient supply, resulting in cannabis with higher THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) content compared to cannabis grown through traditional methods. Due to its concentrated potency, hydro weed is in high demand among drug consumers, leading to significantly higher street prices, said police.

It was revealed that Mobilewala and his wife Bushra Begum used to travel to various countries for the purpose of smuggling. They earned a commission ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh for each foreign trip, said the release.

His wife was arrested at the Bengaluru airport in June this year for allegedly carrying 7 kilograms of hydro weed on a flight from Bangkok, it said.

Mobilewala typically used cigarette and tobacco packaging, wrapped in layers of plastic and foil, to avoid detection of drugs and other items through baggage scanning systems at airports.

The accused travelled frequently to several countries where he allegedly carried out smuggling activities. His travel history indicated multiple visits to Dubai and Bangladesh (6 times each), Thailand and Oman (twice each), and one visit each to Saudi Arabia, Cambodia and Bahrain.

Mobilewala has two criminal cases registered against him in Mumbai and charges against him included theft, assault and criminal intimidation, the release said. PTI COR PJT RSY