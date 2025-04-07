Drug case: Actor Sreenath Bhasi withdraws anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC

Kochi, Apr 7 (PTI) Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi, who had approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail fearing arrest in connection with the April 1 arrest of a woman caught selling hybrid cannabis in Alappuzha, withdrew his petition on Monday.

When the plea came up for hearing, Bhasi’s lawyer, Ajeesh Brite, sought permission to withdraw it.

The court subsequently dismissed the anticipatory bail petition as withdrawn.

According to the plea, the Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotics Special Squad had arrested a woman named Thasleema Sulthana from a resort at Omanapuzha near Alappuzha for possessing hybrid cannabis meant for sale.

According to his petition, she told the Excise team that she knew almost all the actors in the Malayalam film industry and had sold cannabis to them.

Upon examining media reports, the excise squad claimed that digital evidence—specifically WhatsApp chats—was found on the accused's mobile phone, linking her to the petitioner in connection with cannabis transactions, the plea said.

She had allegedly introduced herself as Christina and obtained Bhasi’s number at a film shooting set in Kozhikode in November last year through a mutual friend.

She told him she was a fan and had watched all his movies.

The following day, she called him and abruptly offered cannabis for sale. She later sent a WhatsApp message saying, “Do the petitioner needs.” The actor believed it was a prank and replied “wait,” according to the petition.

The plea further stated that he did not respond to any of her subsequent messages.

The petitioner apprehends that he will be arrested, ill-treated, and manhandled by the respondent if the Excise Department arrests him.

He is innocent and has never been involved in the sale of cannabis. He is currently acting in a film, the shooting of which is underway in the Ernakulam district. If he is arrested, the shoot will have to be called off, the plea added. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK ROH