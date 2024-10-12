Drug case: No specific evidence against actors, says Kerala police

Kochi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Kerala police on Saturday said there was no specific evidence to initiate action against actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin in a narcotic substance abuse case following the recent arrest of a notorious gangster and his accomplices at a luxury hotel here.

Both actors' names surfaced in connection with the case after the arrest of gangster Om Prakash.

The statements of those remaining among the 20 individuals, who had visited the gangster at the hotel, would be recorded after summoning them at the police station, Kochi City police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya told reporters here.

"No specific evidence has been received so far to initiate any action (against the actors).The statements of some more persons are to be recorded. After that, more investigation will be conducted if necessary," he said.

The officer replied in negative to a reporter's query if the blood samples of the actors had been collected.

While responding to another question, the Commissioner also said they had no information about any other actor involved in this drug abuse case.

"As of now, we have information about these two actors only. It was said that a person from the television industry had come there but we have no clue about it," Vimaladitya added.

Actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin were questioned for several hours in connection with the probe into the narcotic substance abuse case.

The actors appeared separately before the police during the day after being called for questioning.

While Bhasi did not talk to reporters after his questioning, Martin spoke to the media and denied any knowledge about Om Prakash.

The investigation was launched after cases were registered under various laws, including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Prakash, who has been involved in several criminal cases, was arrested at the Maradu hotel along with his accomplices on charges of possessing illegal narcotics.

According to the Maradu police, they received confidential information indicating that the accused were procuring substances such as cocaine from abroad and distributing them at DJ parties organised in the city. PTI LGK ROH