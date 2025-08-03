Drug case: Youth League leader''s kin arrested for assaulting police officer in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Aug 3 (PTI) A relative of a prominent Muslim Youth League leader has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer who was questioning him in connection with a drug-related case, police said on Sunday.

P K Bujair, brother of MYL state general secretary P K Firos, was arrested on Saturday evening for allegedly attacking a civil police officer from the Kunnamangalam station, they said.

The MYL is the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The incident occurred at the Choolamvayal bus waiting area, where Bujair was being questioned based on a tip-off regarding suspected drug-related activity. During the questioning, he allegedly attacked the officer.

Bujair has been booked under Sections 132 and 121(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to assaulting a public servant and causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from discharging their duty.

Reacting to the arrest, Firos said he would not intervene in the matter and asserted that if his brother had committed a crime, he should face legal consequences.

He also added that his brother has often been critical of his politics.

The clarification comes amid political criticism following Bujair's arrest.