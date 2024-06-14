Drug de-addiction centre closed for violating norms in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 14 (PTI) Authorities ordered the immediate closure of a drug de-addiction centre here on Friday for violating norms and guidelines, an official said.

The spokesperson of the District Registering Authority for Clinical Establishments has ordered the closure of the Parivartan Foundation Drug De-addiction Centre, situated at Garhi village in Domana on the outskirts of the city.

During a surprise inspection of the institution, he said severe irregularities and significant operational deficiencies were observed while the unprofessional management of the centre was also noted and taken into consideration.

To ensure the protection of the inmates from future inconvenience and mistreatment, Convenor, District Registering Authority, has issued an order for immediate closure of the Centre, the spokesperson said.

He said arrangements have been made to transfer the inmates to alternative government institutions for their care and rehabilitation.

Concurrently, a show cause notice has been served to Mashwara Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, Purkhoo, due to the revelation of certain discrepancies in their facility during a similar surprise inspection and its response has been sought within two days, he said. PTI TAS RHL