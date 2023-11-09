Drug death: NIT-Hamirpur takes disciplinary action against 24 students

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 9 (PTI) NIT-Hamirpur has taken disciplinary action against 24 of its students in connection with several infractions, even related to drug use, an official of the institution said.

The action comes following death of a first year MTech student of National Institute of Technology-Hamirpur allegedly due to drug overdose on October 23.

NIT Hamirpur Director Professor HM Suryavanshi confirmed that action has been taken against 24 students of the institute as they have "defamed" the institute.

A spokesperson of the institute said NIT has expelled two BTech students for two semesters over disciplinary issues.

On their return, both students would not get hostel facilities for one year, the person said.

Ten BTech trainees have been expelled from the hostel for one year, 12 other students have been fined Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000 depending on their acts, he added.

On November 5, six students of the institute were found to be intoxicated. The discovery led to the formation of a disciplinary committee.

According to NIT, eight students were found guilty of consuming drugs, while two other students were found guilty of disobeying hostel rules.

In connection with the October death, police have arrested nine persons.

Police have arrested one Ravi Chopra, an alleged drug supplier, his associate Ankush Sharma, five NIT students, a BEd student from some other institute, and one more person, police earlier said.

At least four, two of them students, were arrested for culpable homicide and also booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The rest were arrested under several sections of the NDPS Act. PTI COR BPL VN VN