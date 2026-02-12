'Drug family' daughter identified as key supplier in interstate heroin trafficking; held from east Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman, an alleged key link in an interstate heroin trafficking network operating across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and part of a family long associated with narcotics trade, has been arrested from east Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Sapna Rahi, was arrested from Shahdara area on February 10. According to police, she acted as a major supplier in the drug syndicate and allegedly supplied heroin to co-accused Babita.

"Sapna is the daughter of Suresh Rahi, an alleged drug trafficker involved in multiple criminal cases, including those under the NDPS Act. Her mother and brothers have also faced several criminal cases," a senior police officer said, adding that some of them are currently in judicial custody.

The family operated an organised drug network in the trans-Yamuna area of east Delhi, police said.

Sapna's arrest follows the earlier arrest of Babita (46), a resident of Shahdara, and Sandhya (36), resident of Sultanpuri, in connection with the same case.

During a search of Babita's house, 150 grams of heroin and Rs 7,000 in suspected drug proceeds were recovered from a steel box, the officer said.

Sandhya was arrested on December 15 last year and was identified as the supplier to co-accused Deepali, who had earlier supplied heroin to another accused associated with the network, he added.

The case came to light in July last year after Saroj alias Babu was arrested with 789 grams of heroin, along with Rajkumar alias Kale and Deepali.

Police have recovered 958 grams of heroin, Rs 17,400 in suspected drug proceeds, a scooter, and two mobile phones in connection with the case so far.

Further investigation is underway to identify further links in the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh supply chain, police said.