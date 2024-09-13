Drug inspector held, Rs 1.49 cr cash recovered: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) A drug inspector, who allegedly facilitated drug smuggling operations and was in touch with jailed smugglers, has been arrested from Mohali, a top Punjab Police officer said on Friday.

Police also recovered Rs 1.49 crore cash from the drug inspector during the operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Punjab Police.

"In a major breakthrough Anti-Narcotics Task Force (#ANTF) @PunjabPoliceInd, has successfully arrested a Drug Inspector from SAS Nagar. The accused was facilitating drug smuggling operations connected to illegal pharmaceuticals, medical stores and laundering the drug money," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Yadav said the accused was in touch with drug smugglers lodged inside jail and facilitated their drug network outside.

"Serious financial irregularities have been observed, whereby ANTF identified and froze 24 bank accounts with 7.09 crores. In addition to this, two bank lockers were seized," he said.

"ANTF recovered 1.49 crores in cash, 260 gm of gold & foreign currency. Furthermore, substantial assets acquired through the proceeds of illegal activities were identified, including real-estate valued at 2.40 crores in Zirakpur & Dabwali," he added, PTI CHS DV DV