Drug inspector held, Rs 1.49 crore cash recovered: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) A drug inspector, who allegedly facilitated drug smuggling operations and was in touch with jailed smugglers, has been arrested from Mohali, an officer said on Friday.

Shishan Mittal was held for his alleged involvement in facilitating drug smuggling operations connected to illegal pharmaceuticals, medical stores and laundering the drug money in the 'benami' accounts in names of his relatives, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here.

The development came about a month after Punjab Police froze 24 bank accounts -- with a total amount reaching to Rs 7.09 crore -- linked to the accused, besides seizing a huge cash and foreign currency during a series of coordinated raids conducted at different locations in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

In addition to this, two bank lockers were also seized, Yadav said.

Police recovered Rs 1.49 crore cash, 260 gm of gold and 515 Dirhams.

Furthermore, substantial assets acquired through the proceeds of illegal activities were identified, including flats valued at Rs 2 crore in Zirakpur, a Rs 40 lakh worth plot in Dabwali among many others, he added.

Mittal was held by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Punjab Police.

DGP Yadav said following through a combination of advanced technical surveillance and human intelligence, police teams from ANTF, headed by Special DGP Kuldeep Singh, apprehended Mittal from Mohali.

He said preliminary investigation suggested that the accused drug inspector had been regularly in touch with drug smugglers lodged inside the jail and facilitated their drug network outside.

Probe also found that the accused drug inspector was travelling to foreign countries frequently without taking permission from the government or availing ex-India leave, he added.

This successful operation by the ANTF reflects its strategic approach tackling complex criminal networks, the DGP said, while adding that further investigations are ongoing in this case.

Mittal's anticipatory bail application was recently rejected by the session court, further underscoring the severity of the charges against him, he said.

A FIR has already been registered under section 29 (conspire or abet the commission of offences related to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances) and 59 (a public servant who willfully supports or abets drug smugglers, or neglects their duties concerning the enforcement of drug laws, can be subjected to severe penalties, including imprisonment) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and section 111 (organised crime) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in this regard. PTI CHS NB NB