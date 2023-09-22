Drug kingpin remark: Businessman sends legal notice to former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma

Shillong, Sep 22 (PTI) TMC leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma was served a legal notice on Friday after he "wrongly" labelled Henry Lalremsanga, the chairman of 2B’s Group of Companies, as a drug kingpin.

Henry's counsel K Kharmawphlang issued a legal notice to Sangma asking him to tender an unconditional apology within 7 days for incorrectly labelling Lalremsanga as a 'drug kingpin'.

The notice was in response to the statements made by Mukul on September 19 and 20.

The legal notice demanded the former chief minister to tender an unconditional apology and retraction of the false and malicious statements within 7 days of the receipt of this notice.

It also demanded for an immediate halt to making or publishing any more false and defamatory remarks against Lalremsanga and a payment of Rs 20 crore within 7 days of the receipt of this notice as compensation for injury to Lalremsanga's reputation.

"Failure to comply with the demands within the stipulated time will compel Mr Lalremsanga to pursue both criminal and civil legal actions, holding the perpetrators accountable for their defamatory statements," the notice said.

It said, "This legal notice serves as a final opportunity for reparation for the damage caused to Mr Lalremsanga's reputation. It is highlighted that a person in public life is expected to exercise a degree of restraint while making public speeches, as underscored by the Hon'ble Supreme Court." The legal notice also served to address the unfounded accusations and character attacks made against Lalremsanga during a state Assembly session and subsequent media talks.

"Lalremsanga was wrongfully arrested in 2013 in relation to a seizure of medical supplies, despite holding a valid license for such supplies. He was discharged by the Special Court, ND & PS Act, Patiala House Court, New Delhi in 2018, citing lack of evidence of any offence committed," the notice said.

"The recent defamatory statements, void of factual basis, have caused significant distress to Lalremsanga, his family, and the businesses he oversees. These statements have also indirectly tarnished the image of the Mizo community," it added.

Legal counsel for Lalremsanga contended that the ill-conceived remarks are not only detrimental but are made with deliberate intentions to gain political mileage, thereby knowingly causing harm to his reputation. It was further stressed that these baseless allegations have resulted in irreversible damages, impacting longstanding business relationships and causing extreme mental and emotional distress to Lalremsanga and his family.

In response, the TMC leader said he is yet to receive any such notice.

"I will see what type of legal notice is given and what are the provisions of law under which he (Henry) is sending me this notice. There are also certain aspects which their legal team will know, so we will deal with them as they come," Sangma said.

"Inside the August House, my statement was very clear. It has been more of an advisory to the chief minister, it is only the chief minister who has taken it outside the House. He should send a legal notice to the chief minister," he said. PTI JOP MNB