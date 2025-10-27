Drug makers advised against use of risky solvents: Haryana health minister

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao Monday said the state government has issued an advisory to all modern drug manufacturers, warning them against the use of risky solvents.

Continuous inspections are being conducted, and notices are being issued to drug manufacturers found deficient in prescribed standards, she said, according to a statement.

Rao was briefing Union Health Minister J P Nadda virtually from Chandigarh about the health initiatives being taken by the state government.

Rao informed Nadda that all allopathic drug manufacturers in the state have been instructed to exercise caution in the procurement, storage, and use of risky solvents such as propylene glycol, glycol, and glycerin.

Allopathy is a disparaging term often used for modern medicine practitioners and was coined by homeopathy creator Samuel Hahnemann.

Meanwhile, Rao said inspections for verification of these solvents had already been initiated by the state government. So far, 37 inspections have been conducted and 54 samples have been collected and sent for testing, she said.

Rao said that joint inspections with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) have also been initiated.

Till now, 14 inspections have been carried out, and 31 samples have been taken for testing.

Notices have been issued to all firms where discrepancies were found.

In addition, 267 samples related to solvents have been collected from Haryana's sale units and sent for testing, she said.

She said the state's health department is already operating on the Online National Drugs Licensing System (ONDLS). All licences related to manufacturing and sales are being issued through this portal.

The minister said 33 risk inspections of drug manufacturing units have been conducted, and action was taken in all cases.

Twelve firms have been ordered to stop production, and two manufacturing licences have been cancelled.

Seventeen risk inspections of drug testing laboratories have been conducted, and the licence of one laboratory was cancelled, she said.

Rao said a new drug laboratory equipped with all necessary instruments is being set up, and it will become operational within the next four months.

A proposal is being sent to the CDSCO for the strengthening of the drug regulatory system, which includes setting up a lab each in Gurugram, Hisar, and Karnal, with an estimated cost of Rs 91.9 crore. PTI CHS VN VN