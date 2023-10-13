Drug menace growing in Nashik, says Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Nashik, Oct 13 (PTI) Nashik in north Maharashtra is becoming a hub of drug trade, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed here on Friday while announcing a protest march over the issue.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will take out a huge protest march in the city on October 20 against the growing drug menace, he told reporters.

“Nashik is known as a cultural centre and place of pilgrimage. But with the recovery of huge quantities of drugs, has it become `Udta Nashik' like 'Udta Punjab'?" Raut said, referring to the 2016 Bollywood film about a drug crisis in the northern state.

"Drugs are coming to Nashik from the ports of Gujarat. Even students are getting drugs easily and some people have committed suicide (due to addiction). The drug manufacturing factory raided by Mumbai police at Shinde village (in the district) had political patronage," the Sena leader alleged.

Police had recently busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Nashik district.

Questioning the `silence' of deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis -- who also heads the home department -- on the issue, Raut said whenever the BJP leader becomes home minister, "the law & order situation in the state deteriorates." PTI COR KRK