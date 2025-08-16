Drug menace in Tripura: CM promises stern action, urges public vigilance

Agartala, Aug 16 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday warned drug mafias of strict action if they do not quit the illegal trade.

Speaking at a blood donation camp, Saha said both boys and girls are falling victim to drug addiction, calling it a serious concern.

"The government is fighting the drug menace with full force. Police and security agencies are actively targeting drug operations, and no one involved will be spared," he said.

Saha noted that the state has adopted a zero-tolerance policy in the war on drugs.

"There has been a 104 per cent increase in the seizure of drugs and other narcotic substances in 2024 compared to the previous year. In terms of drug destruction, the state registered a 132 per cent rise," he added.

Referring to the state's progress, he said, "We are following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a stronger India.

He added that cleaning up the issues left behind by decades of communist and Congress rule would take time but expressed confidence in building a "beautiful" and prosperous Tripura.

He highlighted that Tripura now ranks second among Northeastern states in GSDP and per capita income. PTI PS MNB