'Drug party' case: Action being taken against people speaking against govt, says Rohini Khadse

Days after her husband's arrest in a "drug party" case in Pune, NCP (SP) leader Rohini Khadse on Saturday said action is being taken against people who speak against the government and that she would respond to every criticism at the right time.

Rohini Khadse, daughter of former minister Eknath Khadse and president of the NCP (SP) women's wing, met party president Sharad Pawar at his office here.

Her husband, Pranjal Khewalkar, is among seven persons arrested in a raid at a studio apartment in the upscale Kharadi area of Pune on July 27, during which the police claimed they seized narcotics, hookah setups and liquor. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Talking to reporters, Rohini Khadse said she had met Pawar to discuss party organisation.

Asked about her husband's arrest in the "drug party" case, she said, "I will not comment on the judicial process. The matter is now sub-judice. I will present my side at the right time through a press conference. Everyone in Maharashtra knows that action is taken against those who speak out against the government." The NCP (SP) leader said there were answers to all the questions raised by the police regarding the presence of drugs, chats and videos that have been found.

"I will respond to everyone at the right time. The police say there was no intention behind the surveillance. There is reason to believe that opposition leaders are being targeted," Khadse concluded.