Drug peddler arrested from Gauchar airstrip in Uttarakhand

Gopeshwar, Dec 25 (PTI) A drug peddler was arrested from Gauchar airstrip after he got down from a helicopter and was found carrying smack, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Alok Thapliyal (31) was supplying the contraband through the Dehradun-Gauchar helicopter service, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav said.

He was arrested with more than 7 grams of smack on Sunday as part of an intensive drive being carried out in the state to stop the illegal drug trade, she said.

A resident of Gauchar, the accused used to bring smack from Dehradun to Gauchar by helicopter and sold it at high prices, she said.

A case has been registered against Thapliyal at Karnaprayag police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. PTI COR ALM RHL