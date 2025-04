Hamirpur (HP), Apr 27 (PTI) Hamirpur Police has arrested a drug addict after 25.26 grams of Chitta (adulterated heroin) and 67.90 grams of capsules were allegedly recovered from his possession, police said on Sunday.

The drugs were allegedly recovered during a search in the house of accused Abhinav, a resident of Pratap Nagar's ward number three in Hamirpur, said SP Bhagat Singh Thakur.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, police said. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK