Drug peddler arrested in JK's Budgam

Srinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) A drug peddler was arrested and contraband, suspected to be charas, was recovered from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said that a team at a checkpoint established at Bathar crossing near the Railway Footbridge, intercepted a suspicious individual.

The individual has been identified as Rayees Ahmad Mir of Mohanpora Ompora, Budgam, in central Kashmir, he said.

During search, 31.93 grams of charas-like substance, wrapped in corn husk, was recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Budgam police station, and investigation has been initiated, he added. PTI SSB NB NB