Drug peddler arrested under PIT-NDPS Act in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested under stringent PIT-NDPS Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, a Government Railway police (GRP) official said.

Abhishek Sharma, a resident of main bazaar Kathua, is a notorious drug peddler and named in four FIRs registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at different police stations, the official said.

The warrant of his arrest under the provisions of Section 3 Prevention of Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, was issued by divisional commissioner, Jammu and has been executed by Police Station GRP Kathua, the official said.

Sharma was subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu.

In the last less than a year, GRP Jammu has lodged 23 FIRs under NDPS Act and arrested 22 accused besides arresting 13 absconders and booked two others under PIT-NDPS Act, he said. PTI TAS ANM NB