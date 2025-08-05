Drug peddler arrested under PIT-NDPS Act, property of another seized in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Aug 5 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act, while moveable and immovable property of another drug peddler was seized in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Amir Khan alias "Meedu", a resident of Saillan Talab, was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, a police spokesman said.

He said the accused was allegedly promoting drugs among the local youth of Udhampur.

"His activities posed a serious threat to public health and safety. He was a notorious peddler and many cases were registered against him in different police stations of the district," the spokesman said.

He said Khan was earlier also detained under the PIT-NDPS Act in 2023 and was released in 2024.

In another action under the NDPS Act, he said the police seized moveable and immoveable property worth more than Rs 70 lakh of another alleged drug peddler Sanjay Kumar.

Kumar, a resident of Kah Phalata in Udhampur, is an accused in a case registered under the NDPS Act at the Rehambal police station early this year, the spokesman said.

Kumar's attached properties include a residential house, a car, a three-wheeler and two two-wheelers, he said, adding that the order for attachment was issued by the investigating officer as part of the ongoing proceedings under the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, a drug peddler from Uttar Pradesh was arrested along with 97.24 grams of Ganja, more than Rs 3.51 lakh and a weighing machine in the Samba district on Tuesday.

The accused, Vinod Kumar, who was living in Rajeev Colony Teli Basti near Bari Brahmana, was booked under the NDPS Act and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.