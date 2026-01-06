Drug peddler booked under PIT-NDPS act in J-K’s Kathua; two held in Samba

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) A notorious drug peddler was booked under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua while two others were arrested along with heroin in Samba district on Tuesday, police said.

Mohd Sadiq alias Siku, a resident of Galak village of Ramkot, is a habitual drug peddler named in three FIRs registered at police station Billawar between 2023 and 2025 and was detained under PIT-NDPS Act, a police spokesperson said.

“The accused is a repeated offender and had created a sense of fear among the public by his illegal activities. His detention under PIT-NDPS will send a strong message to other drug peddlers and anti-social elements,” he said.

After completion of necessary legal formalities, he said the accused has been lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu.

In another operation, the spokesperson said two drug peddlers were arrested along with 9.72 grams of heroin in Vijaypur area of Samba district this morning.

The drug peddlers -- Deepak Sharma and Adil Hussain -- were travelling in a car when they were intercepted by police at a check point, leading to the recovery of the narcotic substance from their possession, he said, adding a case under relevant sections of NDPS was registered against them and further investigation is going on.