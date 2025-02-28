Drug peddler booked under PIT-NDPS in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Musharaf alias Rambo, a resident of Chenani, has been involved in illegal drug activities, posing a significant threat to the peaceful environment of the region by attempting to lure local youth into drug addiction, a police spokesperson said.

He said multiple cases under the NDPS act have been registered against the accused in the district.

A special police team took him into custody under the preventive detention provisions of the NDPS Act and sent him to jail, the spokesperson added. PTI TAS TAS OZ