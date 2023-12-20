Drug peddler booked under PSA in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act and sent to Central Jail-Kot Bhalwal on Wednesday, police said.

Gurdit Singh alias Prince alias Pindi -- a resident of Gangyal -- was wanted for his alleged involvement in drug peddling and other criminal activities, a police official said.

Four cases have been registered against Singh since 2018 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code at various police stations, he added.

A warrant of arrest under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was issued against Singh by the Jammu district magistrate on December 12. The warrant was executed by a team from the Gangyal police station, the official said.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases. PTI TAS SZM